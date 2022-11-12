No. 9 Alabama was at the center of one of the biggest upsets of the season last week in a loss to No. 7 LSU. Now, the Crimson Tide aim to get back on track when it travels to No. 11 Ole Miss in front of what will be a hostile crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama has lost two of its last three games, including the overtime thriller to the Tigers in Death Valley in Week 10. The Rebels, which have only one loss on the season, will look to keep pace in the race for the SEC West crown after a bye week last weekend.

There is a lot at stake here. Both teams are staring New Year's Six bowl bids in the face, and the winner will move up the pecking order, essentially locking in a spot in one of this season's major bowl games. There's even more at stake for Ole Miss; a loss to the Crimson Tide, combined with an LSU win over Arkansas earlier in the day, will hand the division title to the Tigers.

What should you expect Saturday afternoon? Let's preview the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and make picks against the spread.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Need to know

What's the status of Bryce Young? The Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been working to get back to 100% after suffering a shoulder injury last month vs. Arkansas. Young struggled at times vs. LSU, and coach Nick Saban knows that the rest of the offense isn't giving him much help.

"All indications in terms of what he says to us, to me, to the medical staff is that feels good, that he's fine," Saban said Monday. "I guess you would have to ask him to really get a sense of how he feels, but he is telling us that he is fine. He said he was fine in practice relative to what he did. But look, we need to do a better job around Bryce. We've gotta protect him better. We can't let people push the pocket on him. We've gotta do a better job of running routes so that we have trust that people are gonna do exactly what they're supposed to do."

Ole Miss ranks among the top four teams in the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss, and there's no doubt that generating pressure will be a focal point of the Rebels defense. Empty possessions against Ole Miss can cause big problems, and Alabama's offensive weakness doesn't matchup well with Ole Miss' defensive strength.

Big-play Rebels: Ole Miss has 16 passing plays of at least 20 yards this year -- fourth-most in the SEC. Receivers Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo are flat-out studs and have benefitted from a Rebels rushing attack that moves fast and brings safeties into the box.

"They make a lot of explosive plays in the passing game because they're a very good running team, which is not abnormal because you have to play to stop the run," Saban said. "They do a good job of taking shots off of those running plays so that's what makes it very difficult."

Ole Miss has the same philosophy as Tennessee, and we all know what happened to the Crimson Tide vs. the Volunteers. If the Rebels can establish the run early, quarterback Jaxson Dart will have the chance to slice and dice the Tide secondary.

Where's the motivation?: The last time Alabama was essentially out of the national title picture in mid-November was in 2010. The Crimson Tide have lost two of their last three and, to be frank, the fire didn't seem to be on the sideline at all on Saturday night in Death Valley. They have been relegated to playing for pride, which is something that Saban is working hard to navigate through this week in practice.

"I think it's a challenge for all of us to have pride," Saban said. "We're gonna play a good team this week, and I'm sure they're gonna wanna put up on their mantle, 'We beat Alabama, too.' So it's just a matter of whether we're gonna allow that to happen or we're gonna go do everything we can to avoid it because Ole Miss has a really good team."

Saban has mastered the ability to succeed under pressure. Usually, though, that's pressure to win at the highest level the sport offers. The pressure to save face is something totally different.

How to watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

Take Ole Miss and the points, but you won't need them because the Rebels are winning this one outright. The multi-dimensional Rebels rushing attack will have success early, draw Alabama defenders into the box, and Dart will hit shots over the top. At the same time, the Ole Miss defense will have enough success getting pressure that it will put Alabama behind the sticks. That's bad news for an Alabama team that has not been crisp on the road. Prediction: Ole Miss +12

