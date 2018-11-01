Arizona St. vs. Utah: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
Arizona State Sun Devils (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)
Current records: Arizona St. 4-4; Utah 6-2
What to Know
Utah will square off against Arizona St. at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Utah know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona St. like a good challenge.
Utah won against USC two weeks ago with 41 points, and Utah decided to stick to that point total again last week. Utah put the hurt on UCLA with a sharp 41-10 win. Among those leading the charge for Utah was Zack Moss, who rushed for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Arizona St. sidestepped USC for a 38-35 victory.
Their wins bumped Arizona St. to 4-4 and Utah to 6-2. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and Arizona St. will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Utes are a big 7 point favorite against the Sun Devils.
This season, Arizona St. are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Utah, they are 4-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Utah have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona St..
- 2017 - Utah Utes 10 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 30
- 2016 - Arizona State Sun Devils 26 vs. Utah Utes 49
- 2015 - Utah Utes 34 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 18
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.
-
Pitt vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Virginia vs. Pitt game 10,000 times