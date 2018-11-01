Arizona St. vs. Utah: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: Arizona St. 4-4; Utah 6-2

What to Know

Utah will square off against Arizona St. at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Utah know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona St. like a good challenge.

Utah won against USC two weeks ago with 41 points, and Utah decided to stick to that point total again last week. Utah put the hurt on UCLA with a sharp 41-10 win. Among those leading the charge for Utah was Zack Moss, who rushed for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Arizona St. sidestepped USC for a 38-35 victory.

Their wins bumped Arizona St. to 4-4 and Utah to 6-2. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and Arizona St. will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Utes are a big 7 point favorite against the Sun Devils.

This season, Arizona St. are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Utah, they are 4-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Utah have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona St..