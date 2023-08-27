Arizona State is expected to self-impose a bowl ban for the 2023 season due to alleged violations of NCAA rules that occurred within the program under ex-Sun Devils Herm Edwards, according to multiple reports. ASU remains under investigation by the NCAA for the alleged violations as the program enters its first season under coach Kenny Dillingham.

ASU hired Edwards in 2018 and fired him three games into the 2022 season following a 1-2 start. The Sun Devils ultimately stumbled to a 3-9 finish and missed a bowl game.

Under Edwards, ASU allegedly hosted recruits in Tempe, Arizona, during the extended dead period that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported that at least 30 players visited ASU's campus during that dead period.

Edwards, who was best known for his time coaching in the NFL prior to his arrival at ASU, went 26-20 during his time guiding the Sun Devils. The program reached a bowl game three times during his watch (2018, 2019, 2021).

The 2023 season is set to be ASU's last in the Pac-12 before it joins the Big 12 along with current conference-mates Arizona, Utah and Colorado in time for the 2024 season.