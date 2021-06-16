The NCAA is investigating potential recruiting violations at Arizona State, Doug Haller and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. At the forefront is the allegation that the football program "hosted high school prospects during the recent COVID-19 dead period," among other potential recruiting violations.

While the university did confirm to The Athletic in a statement that it is under investigation by the NCAA, the university did not specify the nature of the allegations.

"ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program," Arizona State vice president of media relations and strategic communications Katie Paquet said. "In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time."

It's not clear how many prospects Arizona State hosted during the halt, which began in March 2020 in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, and only recently lifted on June 1. The Athletic further reported that the "school's athletic compliance office recently started interviewing staff members" and that "some people in the football offices are concerned about losing their jobs."

Unclear, as well, is to what degree coach Herm Edwards is involved in the school's investigation. Edwards' highest-ranking assistant, Antonio Pierce, would presumably be front and center as well. Pierce is the program's associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator.

Arizona State is coming off of a tough, shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19. They barely lost their first two games -- scheduled one month apart -- before rallying against Arizona and Oregon State. The team was hit hard by the virus itself with Edwards testing positive in November.