Arizona State's game against California has been canceled amid a spike of COVID-19 cases within the Sun Devils program. According to a release sent out on Friday, coach Herm Edwards is among the group of staff members and players who have tested positive for the coronavirus. While a statement from the university did not specify the number of individuals who tested positive or were quarantined due to contact tracing, the outbreak did put the team below the conference's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship players.

"First, I want to say that Lia, the girls and I are fine and I will be back quicker than you can say 'Forks Up!'" Edwards said in a statement. "Second, even with the marvelous care our medical professionals have provided for myself, my staff and my team over the past few months the virus still found me. So, I encourage all of you to take this virus seriously, to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and get tested whenever possible."

Edwards is the latest coach to test positive for COVID-19 in the 2020 season. Others include new Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden, Florida's Dan Mullen, Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Florida State's Mike Norvell, Kansas' Les Miles and Arizona's Kevin Sumlin.

"I feel for our student-athletes and everyone associated with Sun Devil Athletics, as well as Sun Devil Nation," said Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson. "This also has an impact on the University of California football program and we extend our appreciation for their understanding of the situation."

Cal has been forced to cancel its first two games of the season due to the coronavirus. The Golden Bears were unable to play their season opener against Washington due to COVID-19 issues. Cal did, however, have the minimum number of players to compete against the Sun Devils.