Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Arizona State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Arizona State 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Eastern Michigan Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field at 11 p.m. ET.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for EMU as they lost 49-21 to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week. The Eagles were up 14 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by WR Tanner Knue, who caught nine passes for one TD and 97 yards.

Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils scored first but ultimately less than the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their game last week. ASU took a hard 34-17 fall against Oklahoma State. Arizona State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for one TD and 118 yards on 21 carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, EMU had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if ASU can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.99

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.