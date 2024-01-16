Arizona is expected to hire San Jose State's Brent Brennan to serve as head football coach, according to 247Sports. Brennan steps into the role to replace Jedd Fisch, who left to take over at Washington after Kalen DeBoer departed for Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement. Brennan's deal with Arizona is for five years.

Brennan, 50, was hired at San Jose State in 2017 following a stint as a wide receivers coach at Oregon State. He spent one season at Arizona as a graduate assistant in 2000 and has also had stops at Hawaii and Washington before taking the wide receivers coaching role at Cal Poly in 2001.

Brennan has guided San Jose State to a 34-48 overall record during his time leading the program. The Spartans are coming off a 7-6 record in 2023 and concluded the season with a loss to Coastal Carolina in the Hawaii Bowl. Brennan is the first coach in SJSU history to lead the program to three bowl games.

During the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, San Jose State enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history as the Spartans finished 7-1 and won their first conference title since winning a share of the Big West conference title in 1990.

The Wildcats are in the midst of uncertainty heading into their inaugural season as a member of the Big 12. Fisch is expected to bring much of his coaching staff along with him to Washington, while Arizona players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal. Running back Jonah Coleman, who rushed for 871 yards this past season, has already entered.

Arizona was expected to return 18 starters from both sides of the ball following a 10-3 season prior to Fisch taking the job at Washington.