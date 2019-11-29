Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2019 Territorial Cup picks, predictions from proven model

The Arizona State Sun Devils will try to post their third straight winning season when they host the Arizona Wildcats in the 2019 Territorial Cup game between Pac-12 South teams. The Wildcats (4-7) are 1-4 on the road this season, while the Sun Devils (6-5) are 4-2 at home. Saturday's 2019 Rivalry Week kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Arizona State is also looking for its sixth winning season in the past eight. The Sun Devils are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Arizona State picks of your own, look at the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has analyzed Arizona vs. Arizona State. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. See it now at SportsLine. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Arizona vs. Arizona State:

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Arizona State -13.5

Arizona vs. Arizona State over-under: 59.5 points

Arizona vs. Arizona State money line: Arizona +392, Arizona State -533

AZ: Averaging 445.3 yards per game

AZST: Allowing 23.9 points per game

The model knows that Arizona State has had the upper hand in the series lately, winning two straight, including last year's 41-40 victory at Tucson. The Sun Devils have won five of the past seven and three in a row against the Wildcats at Tempe. Arizona State is also 15-5-1 against the spread in its last 21 home games against teams with a losing road record.

Powering the Sun Devils' offense is freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has completed 181-of-291 passes for 2,644 yards and 17 touchdowns. Daniels was spectacular in last week's upset win over No. 6 Oregon, completing 22-of-32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third game in a row in which he threw three touchdown strikes.

But just because the Sun Devils are already bowl eligible does not guarantee they will cover the Arizona State vs. Arizona spread on Saturday or win the Territorial Cup.

That's because Arizona leads the all-time series against Arizona State, 49-42-1, and is 21-19-1 since the two programs joined the Pac-12. This will be the 93rd edition of the Territorial Cup, the nation's oldest rivalry trophy game, dating back to Nov. 30, 1899.

Junior running back J.J. Taylor leads the Wildcats in rushing with 673 yards on 134 carries and five touchdowns. For his career, Taylor has 3,215 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time at Arizona. Taylor needs 166 more yards to pass Art Luppino for fourth. Taylor's 573 career carries are the third-fewest of any player in the top 10.

So who wins Arizona vs. Arizona State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Arizona State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.