Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 1-2; Arkansas State 1-3

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are 0-7 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Warhawks and Arkansas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Louisiana-Monroe will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Louisiana-Monroe didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. Louisiana-Monroe's RB Andrew Henry looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 127 yards on 11 carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves were close but no cigar last week as they fell 29-26 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. WR Jeff Foreman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for one TD and 115 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Foreman has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Warhawks are expected to lose this next one by 7. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana-Monroe's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 1-2 while the Red Wolves sit at 1-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana-Monroe enters the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for 20th in the nation. But Arkansas State comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana-Monroe in the last eight years.