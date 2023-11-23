The No. 9 Missouri Tigers (9-2) are in the hunt for a New Year's Six bowl invitation and they'll look to bag their first 10-win season since 2014 when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday in an SEC on CBS matchup. This will be the 15th matchup between these SEC rivals from neighboring states and the Tigers lead the all-time series 10-4 after wins in six of the last seven years. Arkansas has already confirmed that head coach Sam Pittman will be back in 2024 but the fourth-year head coach would surely love to end the season on a positive note to put any lingering doubts to rest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Black Friday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers are 9-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Arkansas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arkansas vs. Missouri spread: Arkansas +9

Arkansas vs. Missouri over/under: 55.5 points

Arkansas vs. Missouri money line: Arkansas +263, Missouri -337

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers are coming off a 33-31 win over Florida last week assuring a second-place finish in the SEC East behind only the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Cody Schrader continued his dominant second half of the season with 148 rushing yards and a touchdown while Brady Cook threw for 331 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Luther Burden III also had a big game with nine catches for 159 yards.

Schrader has rushed for 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He's working on a streak of four consecutive 100-yard rushing games while scoring a rushing touchdown in eight straight. Cook also rushed for a touchdown and has accounted for 25 touchdowns on the season. The Tigers have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is coming off a 44-20 win over Florida International and has now won two of its last three games. K.J. Jefferson threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 90 yards. He's now accounted for 88 touchdowns in his career with the Razorbacks.

Baylor transfer Al Walcott also had two interceptions in the win over FIU and he's had three interceptions now in his last four games. The Razorbacks are 3-1 in games where they've won the turnover battle and have also covered the spread in four of their last six head-to-head matchups with Missouri.

