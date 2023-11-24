The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday and you can catch all the action in the 2023 Battle Line Rivarly on CBS. Missouri has dominated the matchup of late, winning six of seven to take a 10-4 all-time lead in the series. Now it will look for another victory to earn its first 10-win season since 2014 and a potential New Year's Six bowl invitation.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Black Friday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers are 9-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Missouri vs. Arkansas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Friday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Now the model has dialed in on Arkansas vs. Missouri and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Missouri vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Missouri spread: Missouri -9

Arkansas vs. Missouri over/under: 54 points

Arkansas vs. Missouri money line: Missouri -345, Arkansas +268

Arkansas vs. Missouri picks: See picks here



Arkansas vs. Missouri streaming: Paramount+

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers are coming off back-to-back home wins over Florida and Tennessee and running back Cody Schrader has been the driving force behind their offensive success of late. The Missouri native and transfer from Division II Truman State piled up 321 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in a 36-7 beatdown of the Volunteers and then rushed for 148 yards and another score in last week's 33-31 win over Florida.

Schrader has now rushed for at least 100 yards in four consecutive games and he's also on an eight-game streak where he's scored a rushing touchdown. The defense has also generated five turnovers in the last two weeks while the Tigers have only turned the ball over once during that span.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is coming off a 44-20 win over Florida International and has now won two of its last three games. KJ Jefferson threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 90 yards. He's now accounted for 88 touchdowns in his career with the Razorbacks.

Baylor transfer Al Walcott also had two interceptions in the win over FIU and he's had three interceptions now in his last four games. The Razorbacks are 3-1 in games where they've won the turnover battle and have also covered the spread in four of their last six head-to-head matchups with Missouri.

How to make Arkansas vs. Missouri picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 60 combined points.

So who wins Missouri vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?