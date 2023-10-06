Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Boston College 2-3, Army 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Boston College should still be riding high after a big win, while Army will be looking to get back into the win column.

Boston College was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 win over Virginia. The over/under was set at 51 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Boston College's win was a true team effort, with eight players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Lewis Bond, who picked up 104 receiving yards and a touchdown. Bond made the highlight reel thanks to a 66-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Thomas Castellanos, who threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Army scored first but ultimately less than Syracuse in their game last Saturday. They took a 29-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange.

Army's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Short, who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown. Short's longest reception was for an incredible 80 yards.

Boston College's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-3. The loss dropped Army back to even at 2-2.

While only Army took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Army going off as just a 3-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, keep Boston College's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Army over their last five matchups.

Odds

Army is a 3-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.