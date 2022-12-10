The 2022 college football regular season comes to an end on Saturday with one of the biggest spectacles in the sport: the 123rd Army-Navy game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Black Knights (5-6) are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a dominating 44-7 victory over UMass. Meanwhile the Midshipmen (4-7) are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. They are riding high after knocking off No. 20 Central Florida, 17-14. The victory ended Navy's six-game losing streak to ranked teams.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Midshipmen are 3-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 32.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Army vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Army spread: Midshipmen -3

Navy vs. Army over/under: 32.5 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Midshipmen -155, Black Knights +130

NAVY: John Marshall ranks third in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.7)

ARMY: The Black Knights rank second in the country in rushing yards per game (304.4)

Navy vs. Army streaming: Stream live on Paramount+

Why Navy can cover

Navy is arguably playing its best ball of the season. Two games ago, the Black Knights pushed No. 20 Notre Dame, rallying from a 35-13 deficit to lose just 35-32. One week later, Navy upset No. 20 Central Florida, 17-14, dominating time of possession (39:36) and limiting the Knights to just 314 yards of total offense.

In addition, the Midshipmen excel at limiting opponents' kickoff returns. Navy allows just 14.3 yards per kickoff return, which is the second best in the country, behind only Missouri. In the win over Central Florida, the Midshipmen limited the Knights to just 16 return yards total on two kickoff returns.

Why Army can cover

Army has a prolific pass rusher in Andre Carter. An AP All-American in 2021 and an NFL prospect, Carter has 20 career sacks, second most in program history behind Josh McNary (28). In the Black Knights' victory over UMass on Nov. 26, Carter had 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

In addition, Army faces a Navy team that struggles throwing the ball. The Midshipmen rank 129th in the country in passing offense (91.2 passing yards per game). They also are dead-last in the nation in completion percentage (43.4).

