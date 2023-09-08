The Auburn Tigers will try to build on a dominant season-opening victory when they face the California Golden Bears in a road game on Saturday night. Auburn cruised to a 59-14 win over UMass last week in head coach Hugh Freeze's debut. California was just as impressive in Week 1, rolling to a 58-21 win over North Texas as a 5-point favorite. This is the first all-time meeting between these programs.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Auburn is favored by 6.5 points in the latest California vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Auburn vs. California picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The proprietary computer model is off to a fast 4-2 start on all top-rated college football picks this season. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Auburn-Cal. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

California vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -6.5

California vs. Auburn over/under: 53.5 points

California vs. Auburn money line: California: +203, Auburn: -250

California vs. Auburn picks: See picks here

Why California can cover

California was one of the most impressive teams in Week 1, racking up 357 rushing yards and six touchdowns in its blowout win over North Texas. Running back Jaydn Ott averaged 9.4 yards per carry, finishing with 188 yards and two scores. TCU transfer quarterback Sam Jackson V started the game before leaving in the second quarter with a left arm injury, but Ben Finley replaced him with a strong performance.

Finley completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown in the 58-21 final. Auburn starting quarterback Payton Thorne threw just 17 passes for 141 yards last week, and he will likely be asked to do much more against a better opponent on Saturday. California has covered the spread in seven of its last nine Saturday home games, while Auburn is winless in its last six road games.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn cruised to a 59-14 win over UMass on Saturday, as 2022 starting quarterback Robby Ashford rushed for three first-half touchdowns. He has changed roles under Freeze after Thorne, a Michigan State transfer, took over the starting job. Freshman running back Jeremiah Cobb had a 42-yard rushing touchdown on the second carry of his college career, contributing to the team's 294 rushing yards.

Three transfers headline Auburn's rushing attack, playing behind a rebuilt offensive line. The Tigers have won five consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, and they are unbeaten against the spread in their last five games dating back to last season. California only has two wins in its last nine games, and it is winless in its last eight games as an underdog. See which team to pick here.

How to make California vs. Auburn picks

The model has simulated Auburn vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins California vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. California spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.