No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1) will go on the road for the first time since its loss to then-No. 13 Alabama when it travels to Auburn (3-3) on Saturday night. The Rebels bounced back from the loss to the Crimson Tide with consecutive home wins over then-No. 13 LSU and Arkansas. Auburn is facing a ranked opponent for the third week in a row after losing to top-ranked Georgia and LSU. The Rebels cruised to a 48-34 win at home when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread: Auburn +6.5

Auburn vs. Ole Miss over/under: 56.5 points

Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line: Auburn: +202, Ole Miss: -248

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn will be happy to return home, where it has won two of its three games at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season. The Tigers' lone loss came against top-ranked Georgia, but they easily covered the 14-point spread in the 27-20 final. They hold a 35-12 lead over Ole Miss in the all-time series, including a 17-3 mark at home.

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne has scored a combined six touchdowns, while running back Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 218 yards and three scores. Auburn scored 59 points against UMass and 45 points against Samford in its first two home games of the season. The Tigers have covered the spread in four of their last five home games, and they have covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss bounced back from its loss to Alabama with impressive back-to-back wins over LSU and Arkansas. The Rebels rallied past LSU in the fourth quarter of a 55-49 final, as quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.4 yards per carry in that game.

Dart has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,638 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he is on pace to rush for more than 600 yards. Auburn's defense was three rushing yards away from allowing a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver to LSU in the second-most lopsided game in the 122-year history of the series. Offensively, Auburn managed just 293 total yads against an LSU defense that has given up big numbers on four occasions this season. See which team to pick here.

