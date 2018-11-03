Baylor vs. Oklahoma St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Baylor Bears (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)
Current records: Baylor 4-4-1; Oklahoma St. 5-3-1
What to Know
Oklahoma St. will challenge Baylor on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oklahoma St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Oklahoma St. had a rough outing against Kansas St. three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oklahoma St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas last week, sneaking past 38-35. Taylor Cornelius was the offensive standout of the match for Oklahoma St., as he passed for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 14-58, which was the final score in Baylor's tilt against West Virginia. Baylor were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-41.
Oklahoma St.'s victory lifted them to 5-3-1 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 4-4-1. With four turnovers, Baylor had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oklahoma St. exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McLane Stadium, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.50
Prediction
The Cowboys are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Baylor are 2-3-2 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 8 point favorite.
Series History
Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oklahoma St..
- 2017 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 59 vs. Baylor Bears 16
- 2016 - Baylor Bears 35 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 24
- 2015 - Oklahoma State Cowboys 35 vs. Baylor Bears 45
