Baylor vs. Oklahoma St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears (home) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (away)

Current records: Baylor 4-4-1; Oklahoma St. 5-3-1

What to Know

Oklahoma St. will challenge Baylor on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oklahoma St. have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Oklahoma St. had a rough outing against Kansas St. three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Oklahoma St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas last week, sneaking past 38-35. Taylor Cornelius was the offensive standout of the match for Oklahoma St., as he passed for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 14-58, which was the final score in Baylor's tilt against West Virginia. Baylor were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-41.

Oklahoma St.'s victory lifted them to 5-3-1 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 4-4-1. With four turnovers, Baylor had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oklahoma St. exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: McLane Stadium, Texas

McLane Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.50

Prediction

The Cowboys are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Baylor are 2-3-2 against the spread. As for Oklahoma St., they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 8 point favorite.

Series History

Baylor have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oklahoma St..