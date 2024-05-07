With free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror, the last remaining pillar of the NFL offseason revolves around the regular season schedule release. More than in previous years, there has been some intrigue with the schedule release because no one knows exactly when it's slated to come out. Well, maybe some do.

On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay teased the upcoming schedule release in a post on social media.

Irsay didn't specifically reveal the date for the release, but him speaking publicly about it does suggest that an announcement from the league is imminent.

Some have circled this Thursday (May 9) as a possible date with the league unveiling the schedules from 2021-23 on the second Thursday of the month. However, those announcements came at least three days in advance of the schedule release. With that in mind, it'd be an unprecedented short amount of time if they still aimed for Thursday, so they could look to kick it out a week to Thursday, May 16.

On top of facing their AFC South rivals, Indianapolis is slated to host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in 2024, while they'll be the away team against the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Irsay also had previously held a schedule challenge for fans. If someone accurately predicts Indy's entire 2024 schedule, they could win $1 million.