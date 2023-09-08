Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: UCF 1-0, Boise State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UCF Knights will head out on the road to face off against the Boise State Broncos at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. UCF will be strutting in after a win while Boise State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely UCF's strategy against Kent State on Thursday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that UCF blew Kent State out of the water with a 56-6 final score. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 36 point advantage.

Among those leading the charge was John Rhys Plumlee, who finished with 371 total yards and four touchdowns. Plumlee wound up with a passer rating of 171.7. RB RJ Harvey was another key contributor, rushing for 84 yards and punched in a rushing TD plus a receiving touchdown.

Meanwhile, Boise State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. Their bruising 56-19 defeat to Washington on Saturday might stick with them for a while.

Boise State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Ashton Jeanty, who posted 109 yards for a touchdown plus a rushing score. Jeanty made the highlight reel thanks to a 50-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter. On the other side of the line, CB Jaylen Clark was a menace on defense and made a total of five tackles.

Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with UCF going off as just a 3.5 point favorite. They finished last season with an even 7-7 record against the spread.

UCF ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 8-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $764.47. On the other hand, Boise State was 1-1 as the underdog last season.

Odds

UCF is a 3.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.