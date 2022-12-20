Bret Bielema has agreed to a six-year contract extension with Illinois through the end of the 2028 season, the school announced on Tuesday. Bielema is 13-11 in two seasons since taking over the Fighting Illini program.

"First, thank you to [athletic director] Josh Whitman, our administration, chancellor [Robert] Jones, and the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to our football program," said Bielema. "Thanks to our outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes, I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going."

Bielema has orchestrated an impressive turnaround of the Illini program during his two years at the helm. Illinois finished the regular season at is 8-4 and earned a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Mississippi State, the first bowl berth for the program since 2019. The Illini were also ranked No. 16 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings this season.

"In his first two years as head coach of the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has led a resurgence of Illinois Football that had our team competing for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game and playing in a New Year's Day bowl game," said Whitman. "He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program. He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini Football. Perhaps most importantly, he has brought an immediate identity to our football program and represented the University of Illinois with class, humility, and confidence."

The identity is perfect

Whitman referenced the identity of the program, which is very important. Bielema has historically built his programs by winning at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, pounding the rock and wearing opponents down. That's exactly what Illinois did this year as junior running back Chase Brown rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was his second straight 1,000-yard season with the Illini, which unsurprisingly coincided with Bielema's arrival in Champaign. and their offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. The defense led the Big Ten in total defense (263.8 yards per game), scoring defense (12.3 points per game) and red zone touchdown defense (37.04%).

Stability in the new era

UCLA and USC are headed to the Big Ten in a few years, and a strong foundation from the other teams in the conference is imperative in order to compete in the new era of the league. The stability that Bielema's long-term extension provides means that the Illini will be set and ready to go. The length of the deal proves the administration understands that its goal for the program won't change and validates the commitment to its direction. One of the most important factors for success in college football is the synergy from the top down, and Bielema's marriage with Illinois is perfect.