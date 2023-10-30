Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not expected to return in 2024, according to 247Sports. The decision comes fresh off a bye week in the wake of the Hawkeyes suffering up a 12-10 loss against Minnesota, the program's first loss against the Golden Gophers since 2015.

Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, signed a contract amendment over the offseason that required the Hawkeyes to average at least 25 points per game as a team and reach seven wins. If Iowa failed to reach those thresholds, Ferentz's contract would be terminated.

To this point in the season, Iowa is averaging just 19.5 points per game and headed in the wrong direction. The Hawkeyes have only reached 25 points in two individual games this season and none since Sept. 30. According to SportsLine projections, Ferentz's offense is 13.53% behind the pace he needs to reach the 325-point plateau.

Ferentz has been under fire over the last two seasons after his units tanked. The Hawkeyes ranked second-to-last nationally in total offense in 2022. This year, the unit has slipped to last place at a paltry 232.4 yards per game. The mark ranks more than 65 yards behind any other Power Five program. Iowa is averaging just 15.0 points per game against Big Ten West opponents, a mark that's only gotten worse as the Hawkeyes deal with the loss of starting quarterback Cade McNamara as well as tight ends Erick All and Luke Lachey.

While Ferentz's contract would be terminated if the team failed to score 25 points per game, it did not preclude Iowa from bringing him back on a new contract. However, Iowa has apparently opted to make a final decision on Ferentz instead of leaving his situation up in the air.

In order to skirt past nepotism laws, Ferentz reports directly to the athletic director rather than his head coach father. Longtime athletic director Gary Barta retired from the university on July 31, 2023. Interim athletic director Beth Goetz -- who has the final call on Ferentz's future -- joined the athletic department in 2022 and does not have a longstanding relationship with the Ferentz family.