The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is 6-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while the Hilltoppers are 2-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Cougars are 5-1 against the spread. The Hilltoppers have yet to cover in five games.

The Cougars are favored by 28.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Western Kentucky odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 52. Before entering any Western Kentucky vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

BYU vs. Western Kentucky spread: BYU -28.5

BYU vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 52 points

BYU vs. Western Kentucky money line: BYU -6000, Western Kentucky 1600

What you need to know about BYU

BYU has rolled through its schedule as an independent. The Cougars set the tone for the season with a dominant 55-3 win at Navy in their opener and have scored at least 40 points in all but one game this year. They've also won five of their six games by more than one score.

Quarterback Zach Wilson leads the charge offensively. He's thrown for 1,928 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception. He's also found the end zone six times on the ground. While BYU is known for its offense, the defense has played well too -- giving up an average of just 14.0 points per game.

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

The Hilltoppers have a 2-4 overall mark this season but did pick up a win over FCS-level Chattanooga in their last outing. WKU has used a pair of quarterbacks this season. Tyrrell Pigrome has been the more productive option. He's been shaky with his accuracy at times, completing just 57.5 percent of his passes, but he's thrown for seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also the team's leading rusher with 227 yards on the ground.

WKU has unquestionably struggled this season, but the Hilltoppers have faced a tough schedule that should help prepare them for this matchup against BYU. The Hilltoppers kept it within 14 points against Louisville and haven't lost by more than 24 points all season, so they'll have a chance to keep this one within the four-score spread.

