It's been nearly two years since Caleb Williams last donned an Oklahoma uniform, but the reigning Heisman winner has made his rooting interests clear for Saturday's Red River Rivalry between the No. 12 Sooners and No. 3 Texas.

In an Instagram story post Thursday, Williams shared a picture of himself inside the Sooners locker room during the 2021 rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl, making reference to "[Texas] hate week". The Caption encouraged several former Oklahoma teammates -- linebacker Danny Stutsman, defensive back Woodi Washington and wide receiver Jalil Farooq -- to "go to work."

The 2021 Red River Rivalry served as a Williams' coming out party at the collegiate level. In one of the more dramatic games in series history, Williams came off the bench and led Oklahoma to a 55-48 comeback victory against the Longhorns. The Sooners trailed by as much as 21 points before Williams sparked a rally, marking the largest comeback by either team in the long-running rivalry series.

Williams replaced Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback the remainder of the way, though Oklahoma's streak of six consecutive Big 12 titles was eventually snapped following late season losses at Baylor and Oklahoma State. Riley was hired as USC coach one day after the regular season ended, prompting Williams to later enter the transfer portal and join the Trojans in the offseason.

Williams and No. 9 USC look to improve to 6-0 Saturday when the Trojans host Arizona. But earlier in the day, it appears Williams will be rooting for his former school as the Sooners also look to stay perfect.