The Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is 2-0 on the season, while South Florida is 1-1. The series began in 2003 and the two programs have met every season since with the Bearcats holding a 10-7 lead after winning each of the last two meetings.

However, the Bulls have covered in each of the last five games the two teams have played. This time around, the Bearcats are favored by 22-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. South Florida odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any South Florida vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Cincinnati vs. USF spread: Cincinnati -22

Cincinnati vs. USF over-under: 46 points

Cincinnati vs. USF money line: Cincinnati -1800, South Florida +1000

What you need to know about South Florida

The Bulls suffered a devastating defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a final score of 52-0. South Florida simply couldn't stop the Notre Dame rushing attack, giving up 281 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't get much going on the ground for themselves, rushing for 106 yards and averaging just 3.2 yards per carry a week after rushing for over 300 yards against The Citadel.

After rushing for 787 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman and then switching to slot receiver and taking a redshirt as a sophomore, Johnny Ford is back at running back for USF. Ford has averaged 9.4 yards per carry through the first two weeks of the season and it will be interesting to see if the Bulls can get him more involved after giving him just 17 touches thus far.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Meanwhile, Cincinnati picked up a 24-10 win over the Army West Point Black Knights on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but the Bearcats got scores from RB Gerrid Doaks, WR Michael Young Jr., and RB Jerome Ford. Near the top of the highlight reel was Desmond Ridder's 60-yard TD bomb to Doaks in the fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati defense was excellent against Army last week, holding the Black Knights to just 276 yards of total offense while forcing three turnovers. Jarrell White has been flying to the football so far this season and he leads the Bearcats with 20 total tackles.

