Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice to transfer out of program
Brice led the Tigers to a win against Syracuse in the 2018 title run
Clemson quarterback Chase Brice is leaving the Tigers and entering the transfer portal, ending his time amicably and as one of the team favorites in the locker room. Brice is a redshirt sophomore but set to graduate from Clemson in May. As a graduate transfer, he could be both immediately eligible and have two years of eligibility left at his next stop.
Brice was a three-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class after four years as the starter of Grayson High School in Georgia, where they won a state championship during his senior season. At the time he committed to the Tigers, he also held offers from Colorado State, Boston College, Cal and Charlotte. His pedigree and competitive fire can be a boost to any quarterback room at the Power Five level, but details of his next moves are undetermined at this time.
For Clemson's staff, this is the third quarterback to leave the program since Trevor Lawrence committed. But Brice's option to try and wait out Lawrence was impacted with the signing of five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the 2020 class.
Brice posted a lengthy farewell on Twitter, which was met with positive feedback from those in and around the program.
While Brice moves to on to compete with another quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence for the starting job, Clemson fans will always have a spot in their heart for him for the time he saved the Tigers' season in the midst on 2018's national championship run. Shortly after Kelly Bryant left the program, Lawrence was knocked out of the game against Syracuse and Brice had to step in and lead Clemson to the win.
Any Clemson fan knows that 2018 championship and the 44-16 win against Alabama might not have been so if not for Brice leading a 94-yard drive to beat the Orange and remain undefeated.
