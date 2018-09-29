Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured in first half of Syracuse game

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the second quarter of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse. After scrambling out of the pocket near midfield, he was hit hard near the sideline and has not yet returned to action. Chase Brice entered the game for the Tigers as Clemson's former starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant, transferred earlier this week after coach Dabo Swinney chose to go with the freshman Lawrence as his starter.

Lawrence initially remained on the sideline following his exit from the field, which resulted when he dove forward and was hit by a defender in the head and shoulder area. He was not surrounded by trainers on the sideline, though his helmet was taken away. Lawrence eventually left the field with trainers just over two minutes before haltime.

It is unknown whether he will be able to return to the game at this time.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.