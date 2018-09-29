Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured in first half of Syracuse game

Lawrence was named the starter this week by coach Dabo Swinney

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the second quarter of Saturday's game vs. Syracuse. After scrambling out of the pocket near midfield, he was hit hard near the sideline and has not yet returned to action. Chase Brice entered the game for the Tigers as Clemson's former starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant, transferred earlier this week after coach Dabo Swinney chose to go with the freshman Lawrence as his starter.

Lawrence initially remained on the sideline following his exit from the field, which resulted when he dove forward and was hit by a defender in the head and shoulder area. He was not surrounded by trainers on the sideline, though his helmet was taken away. Lawrence eventually left the field with trainers just over two minutes before haltime.

It is unknown whether he will be able to return to the game at this time.

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on SiriusXM College on channel 84, the SEC... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories