Clemson running back Travis Etienne had a good chance to break all kinds of rushing records when he announce he would be coming back for his senior season. He's done just that during Saturday's game against Boston College. A 16-yard run that ended the third quarter made Etienne the ACC's all-time leading rusher.

Etienne passed former NC State running back Ted Brown, who rushed for 4,602 yards in his career from 1975-78. Etienne entered the day with 4,560 yards, needing just 43 to surpass Brown. Boston College's defense held Etienne relatively in check on the ground for most of the game, but the senior burst through the defense for a first down on a pitch from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Etienne then capped off that same drive with a 17-yard touchdown run to put Clemson up 32-28. Etienne is a difficult player to keep down forever and Clemson does a good job putting him in positions to score both running and in the passing game. Eventually, if he gets enough touches, he's going to make a play happen. He's been doing that for four seasons and now he'll go down in history as the most productive, and best overall, running back to ever play in the conference.