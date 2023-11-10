The Clemson Tigers are finally in a good place as they prepare to host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Saturday. The Tigers (5-4, 2-4) are having a rough season, but a 31-23 upset of then-No. 15 Notre Dame last Saturday brings them into this college football Week 11 matchup with more confidence. The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2) have won consecutive games, cruising to a 45-17 victory against Virginia last Saturday. The Tigers have won eight straight meetings in the ACC series and routed Georgia Tech 41-10 in Atlanta last year.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds list the Tigers as 14-point favorites, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread: Tigers -14

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 55.5 points

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech money line: Tigers -631, Yellow Jackets +452

GT: Is 5-1 ATS in conference games this season.

CLEM: Is 1-5 ATS in its ACC matchups in 2023.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have dominated this series for more than a decade. They have scored at least 43 points in five of the past eight meetings, including a 73-7 rout in 2020. The Yellow Jackets defense looks vulnerable again, as it ranks 129th in FBS in allowing 454 yards per game. Opponents average 30 points per game (104th). The Tigers allow 274 yards, sixth-best in the nation. Two of Clemson's four losses came in overtime, including against No. 4 Florida State.

Clemson is 9-12 against the spread since the start of last season, but the Tigers offense looks to be getting rolling. With Will Shipley (635 total yards) expected to rejoin Phil Mafah in the backfield, Clemson should have a huge day. Mafah dominated with Shipley out last week and rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia Tech allows 220 yards per game on the ground to rank 129th in FBS. The Tigers defense has 20 sacks and 15 takeaways this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets' offense has been humming behind quarterback Haynes King. The unit averages 465 yards and 33 points per game, ranking in the top 30 in the nation in both. Georgia Tech ranks 14th in rushing yards, averaging 204 per game, and 7.1 per carry (seventh in FBS). King has 2,330 passing yards and 545 on the ground and has accounted for 27 touchdowns. Running back Jamal Haynes has 664 rushing yards (5.8 per carry) and has scored six times.

The Yellow Jackets have victories against ranked North Carolina and Miami teams in winning three of their past four. They have scored 91 points over the past two and put up more than 500 yards against UVA, with 305 and five TDs on the ground. Georgia Tech is plus-4 in turnover margin, tied for 32nd in FBS, while the Tigers are minus-2. Defensive backs Jaylon King and Ahmari Harvey have combined for five interceptions, and Georgia Tech has 18 takeaways. See which team to pick here.

