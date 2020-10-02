The Clemson Tigers have won two national championships in the last four years and they enter the fifth week of the 2020 college football season as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. Clemson will host the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET in Memorial Stadium and they'll look to move to 3-0 after posting dominant victories over Wake Forest and The Citadel. Meanwhile, Virginia opened its season with a 38-20 win over Duke last week and will look to pull off a stunning upset.

The Tigers are 28-point favorites with the total at 55 in the Clemson vs. Virginia odds from William Hill. The top-ranked team in the nation has won four in a row over Virginia and won 62-17 last season as 29-point favorites.

Clemson vs. Virginia spread: Clemson -28

Clemson vs. Virginia over-under: 55 points

Clemson vs. Virginia money line: Clemson -4000, Virginia +1500

CLEM: Clemson is 14-6 against the spread in its last 20 games

UVA: Virginia is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have vaulted themselves into a conversation that only includes the Alabama Crimson Tide for the top two programs in college football during the playoff era. And even though they haven't been at their sharpest during the first two games of the season, the talent has still been on full display. Trevor Lawrence has completed 81.1 percent of his passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns despite limited playing time in a pair of blowout victories, while running back Travis Etienne has 228 scrimmage yards and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Clemson's defense has limited opponents to just 3.8 yards per play so far in 2020, and they've been particularly stingy against the run. Wake Forest rushed for just 37 yards on 34 attempts in the opener and The Citadel had 86 yards on 48 attempts. The Tigers have recorded 10 sacks in two games and defensive end Myles Murphy leads the team in tackles (9), tackles for loss (5.0) and sacks (2.0).

Why Virginia can cover

Bronco Mendenhall's bunch was better on both sides of the ball in a sloppy game against Duke. Virginia survived three turnovers of its own by forcing a whopping seven Duke turnovers. Brenton Nelson had a pair of interceptions in the 38-20 victory, while Joey Blount had an interception and a forced fumble.

The Cavaliers outgained Duke 450-342 and running back Wayne Taulapapa continues to be a touchdown machine for the Virginia offense. Taulapapa scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019 and rushed for 95 yards with two scores against Duke. Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. also had four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns and he'll need to continue making plays on Saturday for Virginia to keep pace with the Tigers.

