The No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking to build on a terrific finish to the season when they face the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. South Carolina knocked off then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson in back-to-back games, basically eliminating both teams from the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks also picked up a win over then-No. 13 Kentucky in October, so should you be backing them with your college football bowl bets? They are 3-point underdogs in the latest college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Elsewhere on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule, No. 8 Utah will face No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl. The Utes are 3-point favorites in the college football bowl lines after dominating USC in the second half of the Pac-12 title game. Before entering any college football bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He wrapped up the 2022 college football regular season as one of SportsLine's top experts, ending the year on a 20-8 run on his college football picks, returning over $1,100 to $100 bettors during that span. Anybody who followed him saw some huge returns.

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from Severance: He's backing the No. 15 Oregon Ducks to knock off the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 28. UNC struggled to compete down the stretch of the campaign, losing to Georgia Tech, NC State and Clemson in consecutive games. The Tar Heels scored a combined 27 points in the losses to the Yellow Jackets and Tigers after being one of the top offenses in the country early in the season.

Freshman quarterback Drake Maye threw four interceptions and just one touchdown during those three losses, and he will now be playing in the first bowl game of his career. Oregon has an experienced signal caller in quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for 3,388 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

Nix only threw one interception in his final four games, throwing two touchdowns in three of those contests. Oregon has won 14 of its last 15 games as a favorite, so it tends to take care of business in this type of outing. See who else to pick here.

