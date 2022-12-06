Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.

Louisville joins Cincinnati and Stanford as Power Five jobs that opened following the season after David Shaw resigned after 12 seasons in Palo Alto, California. Shaw leaves as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record and a universally respected figure in college football. With Cincinnati now filled, Stanford and Louisville jobs remain open heading into the first full week of December.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the first coach pink-slipped of the cycle, and things have only spiraled from there. Georgia Tech and Colorado made changes after Geoff Collins and Karl Dorrell, respectively, led their teams to historically miserable starts. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween. Arizona State canned Herm Edwards after a 1-3 start and NCAA investigations, while Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start at Wisconsin.

Arizona State ultimately hired rising Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for the role. Dillingham, 32, is the youngest head coach in FBS football. Nebraska went to the NFL ranks and nabbed recently fired Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, a turnaround artist at Baylor and Temple. Fickell is the biggest poach of the cycle so far after Wisconsin hired him to revamp the program. More coaching hires could be coming soon now that Bowl Season is here.

Part of firing a coach midseason is attempting to get to the market early. It can work out in a big way, like USC having weeks to orchestrate poaching Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. However, the postseason market has opened with Shaw leaving his post at Stanford and Satterfield bolting from Louisville. If last year is any indication, the poaching season could lead to a whole new round of openings.

That in mind, and with the carousel off to an early start yet again, let's have a look at the best Power Five coach openings on the heels of Louisville coming open.