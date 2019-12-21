College football odds, picks, lines, spreads for 2019-20 bowl games: Model shares best predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
As the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule rolls on, fans and bettors are beginning to get a feel for which players will take the field. No. 13 Alabama will have star receiver Jerry Jeudy, but will be without linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive back Trevon Diggs, both of whom are sitting out to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Tide have held steady in the current college football bowl odds as seven-point favorites over No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Is that one of the college football bowl spreads that's skewed by players sitting out? And are there other teams that should be faded due to missing players? The latest college football bowl lines are listed below, and be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model in order to make the best college football bowl picks now.
Winning college football picks from a proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors consistently beat college football odds. During Championship Week, it went 8-2 on all its picks against the spread.
Now, it has turned its attention the college football bowl schedule 2019. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.
College football bowl picks to target
One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that Arkansas State (-1.5) covers the spread against Florida International in the 2019 Camellia Bowl. FIU made national headlines, and earned bowl eligibility, by upsetting Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 23. Outside of that, however, the Panthers didn't record many quality wins and went just 4-7 against the spread.
Arkansas State, meanwhile, has one of the nation's top receivers in Omar Bayless (1,473 yards, 16 TDs). The Red Wolves also come into the Camellia Bowl 2019 playing extremely well, having won four of their last five games, including three covers during that span. SportsLine's model is calling for ASU quarterback Layne Hatcher to throw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Wolves cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (60.5) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, including the College Football Playoff matchups featuring LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson. It also knows the line in one bowl game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. Get every pick for every game here. Now, here are the latest college football bowl odds:
College football bowl odds
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5, 40.5)
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5, 58)
- Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. FAU (+8, 65)
- Camellia Bowl: FIU vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 60.5)
- Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5, 48.5)
- New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB (+16.5, 47.5)
- Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5, 61.5)
- Hawaii Bowl: BYU vs. Hawaii (+2, 64)
- Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6, 50)
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (+11, 49)
- Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (+4.5, 53)
- Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 50)
- Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7, 54)
- Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (-2, 52)
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State (+3, 68)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5, 54.5)
- Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (-7, 60.5)
- Peach Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Oklahoma vs. LSU (-13.5, 76)
- Fiesta Bowl, College Football Playoffs semifinals: Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2, 63.5)
- First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+3.5, 53)
- Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (+4, 63.5)
- Redbox Bowl: California vs Illinois (+6.5, 43)
- Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (+14.5, 54,5)
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (+3, 46.5)
- Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4.5, 55)
- Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (+2.5, 52)
- Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7, 48.5)
- Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (+7, 55)
- Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama (-7, 58.5)
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn (-7.5, 53)
- Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (-2.5, 51.5)
- Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (+6.5, 41.5)
- Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7, 55.5)
- Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee (-1.5, 52)
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (+7.5, 58.5)
- Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7, 56.5)
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (+14, 55.5)
So what college football picks can you make with confidence during the 2019-20 bowl season? And which line is way off? Check out the latest college football bowl odds above, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
