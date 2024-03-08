Negotiations over a 14-team College Football Playoff format have trended toward a more at-large model amid backlash to the Big Ten and SEC bidding to lock up a sizable portion of the field, sources told CBS Sports.

Discussions have pivoted since a proposed format that would include up four teams each -- eight total -- from the Big Ten and SEC drew a large outcry. The fairness of the proposed format was immediately called into question, especially since part of the proposal included the Big Ten and SEC asking for their respective conference champions to be awarded the two automatic byes under a 14-team format.

Previously, the Big Ten and SEC had proposed three automatic qualifiers each in the 14-team bracket beginning in 2026.

"What they're basically saying is, 'We don't trust the selection committee. Therefore, we basically want to take away their power,'" said a person familiar with the discussions.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has long supported a CFP bracket that includes all at-large teams. It's not known, however, whether his counterparts share that stance. The CFP negotiation process has been one of horse trading with conferences making proposals within the room -- or via Zoom -- before talking it out.

Another source familiar with the process said the concept of byes and automatic qualifiers has "all went out the window" for the commissioners. That doesn't necessarily mean those concepts couldn't still factor into the final decision; it was more conveyed that further discussions were needed.

Though the debut of whatever the CFP format may look like in 2026 is 34 months away, time is of the essence in hashing out the details, mainly revenue distribution among the conferences. Yahoo Sports reported Friday that one revenue distribution proposal being circulated would include 58% of the combined money going to the SEC and Big Ten, while the Big 12 and ACC would split approximately $31 million with 10% divvied up between Notre Dame and the Group of Five.

The Power Five conferences split $400 million equally (about $80 million each) under the current format. That represents about 78% of annual CFP revenue. The other 22% goes to the Group of Five, who then decide how that slice is split between the five conferences based off on-field accomplishments.

The timeline for the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick to have a format finalized for 2026 and beyond is mid- to late-March, one source told CBS Sports.

Including the latest round of conference realignment, the Big Ten and SEC would have combined for nine spots if a 12-team format was active in the 2023 season. Over the 10-year history of the CFP, the Big Ten and SEC would have combined for 7.6 teams in the fields, according to CBS Sports research.