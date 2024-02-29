A new model for a 14-team College Football Playoff field is being heavily discussed among athletic administrators. A "3-3-2-2-1" format, which would go into effect in 2026, would give three automatic bids to the Big Ten and SEC, two such bids to the ACC and Big 12, and one to the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

The three remaining at-large berths would be divided up among the next-highest ranked teams. The plan would also reduce the number of first-round byes from four to two with an extra game added to the first round.

Sources involved in the negotiations confirmed the format to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd; the model was first reported by ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

The Big Ten and SEC are making a major move to gain access, revenue and power in the latest round of College Football Playoff negotiations and reports of this model, Dodd reported Wednesday. This format would ensure the conferences make up at least 40% of the playoff field each year.

However, sources told Dodd that this format is just one of several options being considered by the CFP Management Committee following a meeting last week. There have even been discussions among Big Ten and SEC administrators to break away from the NCAA completely, ESPN reports.

Any new agreement would require the approval of the 11 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame. Once the committee agrees on a format, revenue distribution must still be ironed out with the Big Ten and SEC also seeking a more heavily weighted share.

The current 12-team model had a long road to becoming reality. The format was initially proposed in June 2021 but wasn't approved until September 2022. In fact, the final 5+7 model for 2024 wasn't approved by the committee until just last week.

However, these discussions have a more firm timeline. CFP executive director Bill Hancock has set a soft deadline for mid-March to reach a final agreement, citing the CFP's pending television contract negotiations as a major reason to expedite a format decision. The CFP's current broadcasting agreement with ESPN will expire after the 2025 season. ESPN has reportedly offered $1.3 billion over six years for CFP rights in 2026 and beyond, though a deal cannot be formalized until a structure is set.