College football scores, schedule, games: Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan dominate in Week 5 wins

It was a good week for college football teams ranked inside the top 10. No. 2 Alabama dominated Ole Miss and No. 5 Ohio State destroyed Nebraska on the road in primetime, while No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Auburn strutted to easy wins over Texas Tech and Mississippi State, respectively.

Ironically, the only top team to struggle was the top team -- No. 1 Clemson -- which eked out a 21-20 win on the road against North Carolina. The Tigers didn't lead until the fourth quarter but survived when UNC tried and failed to go for the dagger 2-point conversion with just under two minutes left in the game.

CBS Sports was with you every step of the way for all the latest highlights, scores and storylines. Let's take a spin around the rest of the sport with the news and highlights you need to know.

Week 5 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16 -- Box score

No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15 -- Box score

No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27 in Arlington, Texas -- Box score

No. 2 Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 17 Washington 28, No. 21 USC 14 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 10 Notre Dame, 35, No. 18 Virginia 20 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 1 Clemson 21, North Carolina 20 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 7 Auburn 56, Mississippi State 23 -- Box score

No. 5 Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7 -- Recap

Click here for the full Week 5 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Oklahoma State claims win over ranked K-State



A week after failing to claim an upset win over a top-10 Texas team on the road -- but coming pretty close -- Oklahoma State managed a bounce back with a win over a ranked opponent. The Cowboys on Saturday defeated No. 24 Kansas State 23-13 in an impressive wire-to-wire performance, and an uncharacteristically low-scoring affair. OSU's Chuba Hubbard finished with 296 yards rushing, only furthering his distance as the nation's rushing leader. Teammate Tylan Wallace, the nation's receiving leader, added 145 yards in the win.

Auburn routs Mississippi State



Shield your children's eyes, parents, because this one was just brutal. No. 7 Auburn pounded Mississippi State 56-23 in a game that was never close. The Tigers led 42-9 at halftime and hit cruise control in the second half. It was an all-around solid showing by a Tigers offense that put up 361 yards passing and 217 yards rushing, led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix who finished with team-highs in passing (335 yards) and rushing (56 yards). Auburn's win moves them to 5-0 on the season heading into a huge SEC showdown next weekend against top-10 Florida.

Michigan State hangs on to avoid Hoosiers upset bid



No. 25 Michigan State avoided an upset bid at home against Indiana with a 40-31 win on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans trailed briefly in the fourth quarter and were tied with IU in the final seconds before kicking a go-ahead field goal with 5 seconds remaining. In a last-ditch effort on a hook-and-ladder play, IU fumbled the ball and MSU recovered it for a score as time expired. Quarterback Brian Lewerke played a near-flawless game to pace the Spartans. He finished with team-high totals in both rushing and passing and had 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan State and Indiana were tied at 31 with eight seconds left.



Here's how @MSU_Football walked away in regulation with a 40-31 win: pic.twitter.com/UyJHpBPqQy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 28, 2019

Buechele picks apart South Florida in SMU win

Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele had a huge day playing against former coach Charlie Strong and South Florida. In SMU's 48-21 win, he completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts and scored four total touchdowns -- three passing and one rushing -- to pace the Mustangs. In the backfield he got plenty of help, too, with senior tailback Xavier Jones pitching in 155 yards rushing on only 15 carries. SMU improves to 5-0 with the win and has a serious resume that will warrant top-25 consideration when the polls drop this week.

Pitt holds off ... Delaware

Yes, Delaware. Even though Pitt was a sizable favorite over the Blue Hens, the Joe Flacco Bowl ended up being much closer than expected. The Panthers, still apparently hung over and banged up from upsetting UCF, held on to win 17-14. The line for this game was 28.5 points in favor of Pitt, but Pat Narduzzi's team wasn't able to wear down Delaware until the fourth quarter. This could have quietly been one of the wildest upsets of the weekend, but instead the Panthers survive and advance.

Texas A&M edges Arkansas in tight contest

Yes, this is apparently a thing. Texas A&M, a 23.5-point favorite, had an early 14-3 lead on the Razorbacks who are coming off of an embarrassing loss to San Jose State. However, a fumble by the Aggies deep in their own territory led immediately to an Arkansas touchdown. Another Hogs touchdown gave them a 17-14 lead, though A&M mounted a quick touchdown drive right before the half to take a 21-17 lead. Arkansas had Texas A&M on the ropes as the Hogs were driving down the field in the final minute of the game before ultimately turning the ball over on downs. Quarterback Kellen Mond led the way for the Aggies with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 31-27 win.

Wisconsin's Taylor helps carry Badgers to victory

For all of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor's success over the years, Northwestern has historically done a good job of containing him. Taylor had never eclipsed 100 yards on the ground against the Wildcats until this afternoon. It wasn't quite the 203-yard performance that he had against Michigan last week, but Taylor tallied 119 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a hard-fought 24-15 triumph. Neither team was particularly efficient offensively and the Badgers only accumulated 243 yards of total offense.

Oklahoma's Hurts puts up another huge performance

Surprise, but Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was tallying up yards and touchdowns vs. Texas Tech. College football's most efficient quarterback through four weeks turned in another Heisman-worthy performance as he threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-16 Sooners victory. Hurts also ripped off 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wideout CeeDee Lamb also had himself quite the afternoon as he hauled in seven passes for 185 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Andddddd Jalen Hurts punches it in to give @OU_Football a 14-0 lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/630K6U7xNl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2019

Michigan makes offensive tweak in dominant win

It's been well-documented how terrible Michigan's offense was against Wisconsin in Week 4, a compounding problem for some time under coach Jim Harbaugh. One change the Wolverines made for their home game against Rutgers was moving offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from the coaches booth to the field. It would seem, based on how ineffective the Wolverines have been, that Gattis is looking for more face-to-face interaction with his players in the hopes that something will finally click. This is a time-honored tradition when one side of the ball is particularly struggling. It certainly appeared to work as the Wolverines smoked Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday. It's Rutgers, yes, but that's a positive development after the way that quarterback Shea Patterson and the Michigan offense have performed in the early portion of the season.