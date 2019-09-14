College football scores, schedule, games today: Georgia, Ohio State in action early

For the first time in roughly two years, no games on the college football slate will feature two top-25 teams. That doesn't mean you have to skip to Week 4, though. There's still plenty of action Saturday, and with sizable spreads prevalent all over the place, the potential for things to get weird is certainly there.

Consider that there are eight top-25 teams playing in true road games in Week 3, including five top-10 teams. Even with some of the spreads, probability tells us that at least one or two of these games will be tighter than Vegas projects. As we navigate through Week 3, be sure to check below often as we update you with the latest scores, storylines and highlights to watch.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana -- noon on Fox

Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia -- noon on ESPN2

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State -- noon on ABC

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 24 USC at BYU -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State -- 4 p.m. on FS1

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA -- 8 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee band rocks fourth grade fan's homemade T-shirt

Tennessee's band will have a slightly different look for Saturday's game against Chattanooga. A better look, you might say. The band will be sporting a T-shirt design that went viral this week thanks to a fourth grade student in Florida. As the story goes, the boy showed up to school on "College Colors Day" with a piece of paper saying "UT" on his shirt. The story caught traction after the kid was bullied for his homemade shirt, but the end result was incredible as Tennessee offered him a four-year scholarship and admission once he graduates high school. Here's a shot of the band wearing the boy's shirt:

The Vols' band is rocking the custom UT shirts based on the design by the fourth grade Tennessee fan. pic.twitter.com/3EFAsCJUBH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Just a reminder: even when people seem like the worst, they can really be the best.