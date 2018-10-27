College football scores, schedule, games today: Northwestern takes it to Wisconsin

There have been upsets galore over the last two weeks of the college football season, which leads one to ask: Will Week 9 be any different? Two top-six teams are in action on the road against unranked rivals and there are three games featuring top 25 teams on the day. One of which, of course, is No. 7 Georgia taking on No. 9 Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Jacksonville, Florida. The SEC East will be in the spotlight all day as No. 12 Kentucky, which holds the division's tiebreaker right now, hits the road to face Missouri. No. 3 Navy will also be in action Saturday evening when it takes on Navy in San Diego live on CBS at 8 p.m.

Week 9 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 2 Clemson at Florida State -- GameTracker

Purdue at Michigan State -- GameTracker

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

Kansas State at No. 8 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on FOX -- Expert picks, preview

No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview

No. 12 Kentucky at Missouri -- 4 p.m. on SECN

No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford -- 7 p.m. on PACN

No. 16 Texas A&M at Mississippi State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Expert picks, preview

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on ABC -- Expert picks, preview

No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy -- 8 p.m. on CBS -- Expert picks, preview

Houston DL Ed Oliver ruled out vs. USF

Houston will host No. 21 South Florida on Saturday afternoon without star defensive lineman Ed Oliver. The junior had been dealing with a knee injury and his status this week was in question all the way up until recently. However, the official word is in, and he won't play.

It’s official — Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is OUT today vs. No. 21 South Florida today (knee contusion). Blake Young and Aymiel Fleming will fill in for Oliver on the UH two-deep. pic.twitter.com/XANUvI9McE — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) October 27, 2018

Alex Hornibrook out with concussion, Wisconsin trailing big

The starting quarterback for No. 23 Wisconsin was ruled out of Saturday's contest against Northwestern, and the offense has been struggling as a result. The Badgers trail the Wildcats 31-10 in a key Big Ten West battle. The big stats is Wisconsin's inability to hold on to the ball. Running back Jonathan Taylor has two fumbles and quarterback Jack Coan, who is in for Hornibrook, has another. Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson has thrown two interceptions on the afternoon, but ran in both of its first half touchdowns and does have a touchdown pass.

Breakin ankles and gettin tds.@NUFBFamily's Clayton Thorson isn't messin around today. pic.twitter.com/UHKlQLBJ5X — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018

Hey, either Vandy or Arkansas will win an SEC game

The Commodores and Razorbacks entered Saturday with zero SEC wins combined. Something's gotta give. Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is back after missing last week's game, and picked up right where he left off with 90 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur tossed two touchdown passes of his own, and Vandy leads 31-24. Running backs Rakeem Boyd and Chase Hayden each found the end zone in the first half to account for the Razorbacks scoring.

SEE YA 👋



The only SEC player with multiple 60+ yd rushing TDs this season: @VandyFootball's Ke'Shawn Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/ib8tpII7f6 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 27, 2018

Brian Lewerke out, Michigan State still leading Purdue

With Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke out with a shoulder injury and Purdue on fire after last weekend's dominating win over Ohio State, the Boilermakers were bound to blow out the Spartans, right? Well, not so much. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 179 yards and a touchdown in the first half and the Spartans defense held the Boilermakers rushing attack to just 16 first half rushing yards to take a 13-6 lead into halftime. Michigan State extended its lead to 16-6, but the Boilermakers have made a game of it in the second half, 16-13.