Pac-12 teams on losing streaks will square off on Saturday night when Arizona State (1-4) hosts Colorado (3-2). The Sun Devils have lost four consecutive games since beating Southern Utah in their season opener, with their most recent setback coming at California last week. Colorado opened the season with three straight wins, but it has lost back-to-back games to Oregon and USC since then. The Buffaloes are playing under first-year coach Deion Sanders, while Arizona State is in its first year under Kenny Dillingham.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Colorado is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is set at 59 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Colorado vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Arizona State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Arizona State vs. Colorado game:

Colorado vs. Arizona State spread: Colorado -3.5

Colorado vs. Arizona State over/under: 59 points

Colorado vs. Arizona State money line: Arizona State: +146, Colorado: -175

Colorado vs. Arizona State picks: See picks here

Colorado vs. Arizona State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has lost four straight games, but it has put together quality performances its last two times out. The Sun Devils were 34.5-point underdogs against No. 5 USC two weeks ago, but they trailed by just one touchdown with eight minutes remaining and easily covered the spread. They were 13-point underdogs in a 24-21 loss to Cal last week, pushing the Golden Bears to the brink.

Junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet completed 26 of 41 passes for 344 yards while rushing for a touchdown. The Sun Devils converted just 2 of 15 attempts on third down in that game, making the final score even more impressive. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games against Colorado, which has now lost eight straight Pac-12 games.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado is coming off consecutive losses to Oregon and USC, but it opened the season with three straight wins and will be taking a step down in competition this weekend. The Buffaloes cruised to a blowout win over Nebraska while notching victories over then-No. 17 TCU and Colorado State before losing to a pair of top-10 teams. Despite their loss to USC, they were able to generate some momentum by scoring the final 20 points of the game.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,781 yards and 15 touchdowns, going over 340 passing yards in four of his five outings. He added 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown against USC, so he will be difficult for Arizona State to slow down. The Sun Devils have lost eight of their last nine games, including six straight against Pac-12 opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arizona State vs. Colorado picks

The model has simulated Colorado vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Arizona State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.