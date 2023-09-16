Head coach Deion Sanders and the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) face another rival when Jay Norvell and the Colorado State Rams (0-1) visit Folsom Field on Saturday night. All eyes will be on Boulder when Heisman Trophy contenders Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter take the field, with Coach Prime turning CU into the biggest story of the college football season. Sanders and Hunter have carried Colorado to wins over TCU and Nebraska to open the season. The Buffs will face an improved Colorado State team that is coming off a bye after losing its season opener to Washington State.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Buffs are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Colorado State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 62.5 points. Before making any Colorado State vs. Colorado picks or 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

In last week's CU vs. Nebraska game, Kaylor nailed both of his picks, calling for the Buffs to cover (-2.5) and the game to go Under on the point total (58). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Colorado vs. Colorado State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Colorado State vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Colorado State spread: Buffaloes -23.5

Colorado vs. Colorado State over/under: 62.5 points

Colorado vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado -2727, Colorado State +1146



CU: QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging an FBS-high 451.5 passing yards per game

CSU: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 210 yards and 2 TDs against Washington State

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has the two best players on the field in this matchup. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is playing at an extremely high level, and is now considered to be one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders in the country. Through two games, Sanders has completed 77.5% of his passes for 903 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. His 451.5 passing yards per game ranks first in the FBS this season.

Hunter has been a game-changer in both Colorado wins. Offensively, Hunter has 14 receptions for 192 yards, and draws constant attention from opposing defenses. Defensively, the former five star recruit has seven tackles, one interception and two pass break-ups.

Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams have nothing to lose and everything to gain in this matchup. The CU-CSU rivalry has never seen this level of hype and media attention, and most of it is being directed towards the Colorado side. Emotions will be high, and the Rams will undoubtedly enter this game with a chip on their shoulder.

This is a massive point spread for a rivalry game, and despite their showing against Washington State in Week 1, Colorado State is an improved team from a year ago. Wide receiver Tory Horton is a legitimate NFL prospect, and transfer running back Kobe Johnson is a home run threat. On the defensive side, safety Jack Howell and edge rushed Mohamed Kamara are among the best players in the Mountain West.

How to make Colorado vs. Colorado State picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Colorado vs. Colorado State in the 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?