The No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes start Pac-12 play when the teams collide on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (3-0) are off to a 3-0 start for the fifth time since 2017 but needed a late defensive stand to escape its only game so far against a Power 5 team (Texas Tech). Oregon is trying for just its second 4-0 start to a season since 2014. Meanwhile the Buffaloes (3-0) already have tripled last season's win total in coach Deion Sanders' first season in Boulder and have become the talk of college football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 21-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 70. Before locking in any Colorado vs. Oregon picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Colorado and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Colorado vs. Oregon:

Colorado vs. Oregon spread: Ducks -21

Colorado vs. Oregon over/under: 70 points

Colorado vs. Oregon money line: Ducks -882, Buffaloes +583

ORE: The Ducks rank second in the country in scoring offense (58.0 points per game)

COL: Shedeur Sanders is second in the nation in total offense (397.3 yards per game)

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks figure to have a terrific matchup with their passing offense going up against the Colorado pass defense. Led by quarterback Bo Nix, Oregon ranks fifth in the country in passing yards per game (363.3). That bodes well against a Buffaloes pass defense that allows 265.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 107th in the nation.

That Colorado pass defense will be further limited with the loss of two-way star Travis Hunter, who will miss the game with a lacerated liver. Ranked by 247Sports as the top player in the 2022 recruiting class, this cornerback/receiver has played the most snaps in the FBS this season, with 339 (149 on offense, 180 on defense and 10 on special teams). In the season-opening upset of No. 17 TCU, Hunter made a diving interception in the red zone to thwart a Horned Frogs scoring threat.

Why Colorado can cover

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been lights-out to start the season. One of the sons of coach Deion Sanders, the younger Sanders leads the country in completions per game (35.7) and ranks second in total offense (397.3 yards per game) and passing yards per game (417.0). Last week he made several clutch throws late in regulation and in overtime to rally Colorado to a 43-35 win over Colorado State.

In addition, the Buffaloes have done an excellent job of winning the turnover battle this season. Colorado has intercepted six passes this year, which is third in the country, and forced 10 turnovers total. Their +2.00 turnover margin per game ranks fourth in the nation.

How to make Oregon vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 65 points.

The model predicts one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time.