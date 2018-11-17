Colorado vs. Utah: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: Colorado 5-5; Utah 7-3

What to Know

Colorado will square off against Utah at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Colorado were averaging 32.22 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Washington St. Colorado ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-31 walloping at Washington St.'s hands. This matchup was a close 7-10 at the break, but unfortunately for Colorado it sure didn't stay that way.

As for Utah, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Arizona St., but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Utah came out on top against Oregon by a score of 32-25.

Utah's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Armand Shyne will be someone to keep an eye on after he picked up 174 yards on the ground on 26 carries last week. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Colorado's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday at 1:30 PM ET Where: Folsom Field, Colorado

Folsom Field, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Series History

Utah have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colorado.