The Ball State Cardinals were dominating the all-time series against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, winning 10 times in 11 meetings before dropping three straight from 2016-18. Ball State got back on track last year, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit to post a 29-23 victory. The Cardinals look to begin another winning streak when they host the Eagles on Wednesday evening. Kickoff from Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Ball State (0-1) is hoping to avoid a seventh consecutive losing season but got off on the wrong foot in 2020, beginning its six-game, conference-only schedule with a 38-31 setback at Miami (Ohio) last Wednesday. The Eagles (0-1) are also seeking their first win of the year after dropping a 27-23 decision at Kent State in their opener. The Cardinals are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5.

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Cardinals -8.5

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 60.5 points

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Cardinals -330, Eagles +270

BALL: The Cardinals are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

EMU: The Eagles are 4-2 ATS in their last six contests against Ball State

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals ended their slide against the Eagles last year thanks primarily to Drew Plitt. The quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter. In two career games against Eastern Michigan, Plitt has completed 34-of-53 pass attempts for 424 yards with four TDs against just one interception.

One of Plitt's scoring tosses in last season's victory went to Justin Hall, who finished the contest with 11 receptions for 109 yards. The senior wide receiver got off to a great start in 2020, hauling in four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown against the RedHawks. Hall also was productive on the ground as he recorded 17 yards and a TD on two carries.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

The Eagles' ground attack never got going last Wednesday, but the team enjoyed success through the air. Junior quarterback Preston Hutchinson was 21-of-35 for 241 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes. Nine of Hutchinson's completions were to Hassan Beydoun, who turned them into 112 yards. The junior wide receiver, who ended last season with nine catches for 113 yards in the Quick Lane Bowl, became the first Eagle to post back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances since Dieuly Aristilde in 2016. In last year's loss to Ball State, Beydoun hauled in three passes for 41 yards.

In addition, Eastern Michigan is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games as an underdog. Ball State, meanwhile, is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games played on a Wednesday.

