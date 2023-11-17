Who's Playing

What to Know

FAU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The FAU Owls and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium.

The point spread may have favored FAU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 22-7 fall against East Carolina. Having soared to a lofty 42 points in the game before, FAU's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Tulane came tearing into Saturday's match with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They had just enough and edged Tulsa out 24-22.

Among those leading the charge was Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Hughes hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for six straight games.

FAU has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season. As for Tulane, they pushed their record up to 9-1 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only FAU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Tulane shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Odds

Tulane is a big 9.5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

