After a week off to savor an exciting victory, the Florida State Seminoles head to Kentucky to face the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night in an ACC college football matchup. FSU (2-0) blocked an extra point on the final play to beat LSU 24-23 in their last game, on Sept. 4 in New Orleans. Now, they go on the road with a chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals hope to build some momentum in their first home game of the season after a 20-14 victory against UCF in Orlando last Friday. They opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss at Syracuse. But Louisville has won four of the past six meetings between these teams, and quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. The Noles have a dangerous signal-caller of their own in Jordan Travis, and FSU is looking to prove it is on the right track under coach Mike Norvell, who is 0-2 against the Cardinals.

Kickoff in Louisville, Ky. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are 2.5-point favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Florida State vs. Louisville odds, and the over/under for total points is set at 56. Before making any Louisville vs. Florida State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on FSU vs. Louisville and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions.

Florida State vs. Louisville spread: Seminoles -2.5

Florida State vs. Louisville over/under: 57 points

Florida State vs. Louisville money line: Seminoles -140, Cardinals +118

FSU: Is 2-6 ATS as a favorite since coach Mike Norvell's 2020 hiring.

LOU: Is 3-4 ATS as a home underdog under Scott Satterfield (since 2021)

Why Florida State can cover

FSU is 6-2 against the spread after a straight-up victory under Norvell, and it is 5-1 ATS in its past six Friday games. The team is making progress since the coach took over in 2020, and it appears that its offensive line woes are waning, Travis has been sacked once, and the Seminoles are averaging 269 rushing yards in the first two games. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili all average at least 5.9 yards per carry, and they could gash the Cardinals. The Louisville defense is yielding 207.5 rushing yards per contest and 5.3 per carry.

Travis rushed for 530 yards in 2021 and is completing almost 65 percent of his passes in 2022. Mycah Pittman and Ontaria Wilson (seven catches apiece) are his main targets and Johnny Wilson (four catches for 111 yards) makes a big play at every opportunity. The Cardinals are scoring 13.5 points per game while FSU is allowing 15.5. The Seminoles defense allows just 140 passing yards per game, so it can focus on containing Cunningham. The Cardinals QB has been sacked five times in two games, and Jared Verse (three sacks) will be after him all night.

Why Louisville can cover

The home team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings, and Louisville crushed the Seminoles 48-16 in 2020. Cunningham threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in last year's matchup in Tallahassee and rushed for 56 and two more TDs. The Cardinals returned to form on offense last week, as Cunningham accounted for 316 yards and Tiyon Evans rushed for 75. Evans averaged 6.5 yards while rushing for 525 for Tennessee last season. FSU's strength so far has been against the pass, so Louisville should try to make its way on the ground.

Cunningham can move the chains with the passing game. Tyler Hudson, the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year at Central Arkansas last season, has 11 catches already. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (four catches for 99 yards) also can get open for big plays, and tight end Marshon Ford could be an X-factor. He led the team with 49 receptions for 550 yards last season. The defense looked better last week, making 10 consecutive stops at one point, and Travis is susceptible to mistakes. He threw six interceptions and was sacked 25 times in his seven starts in 2021.

