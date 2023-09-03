Week 1 of the 2023 college football season features only one matchup between top-10 teams, and it occurs on Sunday evening. The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers in a blockbuster tilt in Orlando. Camping World Stadium hosts the game and it is one of only three FBS contests on Sunday. Both teams are coming off 10-win seasons, with LSU going 10-4 under Brian Kelly and Florida State finishing 10-3 under Mike Norvell in 2022.

Florida State vs. LSU spread: LSU -2

Florida State vs. LSU over/under: 56.5 points

Florida State vs. LSU money line: LSU -128, FSU +108

FSU: 8-5 ATS last season

LSU: 8-6 ATS last season

Why LSU can cover

LSU's offense projects to be fantastic in 2023. The Tigers generated more than 450 total yards per game last season and averaged 34.5 points per game over 14 appearances. LSU finished No. 2 in the SEC in third-down efficiency, moving the chains 48.6% of the time, and the Tigers are electric on the ground. That manifested with 5.0 yards per carry and 39 rushing touchdowns last season, and quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dynamic dual-threat creator.

Daniels threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns with only three interceptions last season, and he also produced 885 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. That type of rushing production places Daniels in an elite tier by quarterback standards, and he rushed for 114 yards while throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns against Florida State in 2022. On the outside, Malik Nabers returns after leading the SEC with 72 receptions last season, and ranked in the top two of the conference in both receiving yards (1,017) and receiving first downs (49). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles will lean on a high-powered offense this season, led by Jordan Travis. Florida State led the ACC in total yards (484.2 per game), rushing yards (214.1 per game), yards per rush attempt (5.5), and third-down efficiency (51.2%) last season, and the Seminoles also tied for the conference lead with 36.1 points per game. Travis is the centerpiece of the attack after a 2022 campaign in which he threw for 3,214 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He led the ACC with 9.1 yards per attempt and a 160.1 pass efficiency mark, and Travis was in the top three of the conference with a 64% completion rate.

Travis is also a dual-threat option with 417 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, and he is backed by FSU's returning leaders in rushing (Trey Benson) and receiving (Johnny Wilson). On defense, the Seminoles return nine starters from a group that led the ACC with 307.3 total yards allowed per game. Florida State was also No. 1 in the conference in passing defense and yards allowed per pass attempt, with opponents scoring only 19.7 points per game against the Seminoles in 2022. See who to back at SportsLine.

