No. 4 Florida State (5-0) will continue its three-game homestand when it hosts Syracuse (4-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles remained unbeaten with a 39-17 win over Virginia Tech last week, and they are one of four ACC teams unbeaten in league play entering Week 7. Syracuse won its first four games of the season, but it has dropped back-to-back games against Clemson and North Carolina since then. The Orange will wrap up a three-game road trip at Virginia Tech next week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Florida State is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under is set at 56 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Florida State vs. Syracuse spread: Florida State -17.5

Florida State vs. Syracuse over/under: 56 points

Florida State vs. Syracuse money line: Florida State: -964, Syracuse: +613

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State is in a much better scheduling spot on Saturday, as it is amid a three-game homestand, while Syracuse is amid a three-game road trip. The Seminoles have won all five of their games this season, including a convincing 39-17 win against Virginia Tech last week. They raced out to a 22-0 lead in that contest, as junior running back Trey Benson racked up 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

The Seminoles have scored at least 31 points in every game this season, ranked sixth nationally in scoring (42.4 points per game). Quarterback Jordan Travis has thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception, completing a season-high 75% of his passes against Virginia Tech last week. Travis completed 21 of 23 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-3 win over Syracuse last year.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse relies heavily on its defensive front, leading the ACC in tackles for loss (7.8 per game). Linebacker Marlowe Wax has a team-high 45 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception. The Orange picked up an impressive 35-20 win at Purdue last month, despite entering that game as just 1-point favorites.

Senior quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for four touchdowns in that win, and he has thrown for 1,277 yards and eight scores this season. The Orange scored at least 29 points in four straight games to open the season, so they have enough firepower to stay within the large spread on Saturday. Florida State has failed to cover the spread in two of its last three games, and it has an important matchup against No. 17 Duke looming.

