'Four Sides of the Story: Hook, Ladder and Liberty' on CBS looks at Boise State's Fiesta Bowl win vs. Oklahoma

As a part of college football's celebration of its 150th season, CBS will feature some of the biggest storylines in the sport's history in its "Four Sides of the Story" series, now in its third season.

The next installment tells the story of Boise State's jaw-dropping Statue of Liberty play in the team's victory over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. The "Hook, Ladder and Liberty" episode will air on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The series takes an in-depth look from four different points of view. In "Hook, Ladder, and Liberty" the four different points of view are from:

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops

Boise State quarterback Jared Zabransky

Boise State Sports Information Director Max Corbet

National sportswriter Pat Forde

The 2007 Fiesta Bowl was one of the wildest games in college football history. The final two minutes of regulation were about as heart-pounding as humanly possible with Oklahoma's Marcus Walker taking an interception back for a touchdown to give the Sooners a 35-28 lead with just 1:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Boise State was down to their last play on 4th-and-18 when absolute hysteria unfolded. Quarterback Jared Zabransky connected with Drisan James, who caught the ball at the 35-yard line. However, James quickly flipped the ball Jerard Rabb on a hook-and-ladder play and Rabb ran it in for a touchdown with just seven seconds remaining.

The game went to overtime and Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson scored to give the Sooners a 42-35 lead, which put all the pressure on Boise State.

The Broncos got the ball down to the five-yard line when they decided to be unpredictable once again. Vinny Perretta took the snap and found Derek Schouman for the touchdown. However, instead of attempting to tie the game, Boise State went for the two-point conversion and converted a Statue of Liberty play in which Ian Johnson took the handoff from Zabransky and gave the Broncos the 43-42 miraculous win.

This became one of the greatest comebacks in the sport's history and Boise State's heroics will never be forgotten.