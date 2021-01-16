Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will stay on board with the Bulldogs despite emerging as a favorite to take the same position at Texas. The 34-year-old Lanning interviewed at Texas this week and had shot to the top of the list to become Longhorns defensive coordinator under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian, sources told CBS Sports, though Lanning on Friday night tweeted his intention to remain in Athens.

Lanning, 34, is considered a rising star in the industry. Georgia coach Kirby Smart plucked the Kansas City native from Mike Norvell's Memphis staff following the 2017 season. After a year as outside linebackers coach, Lanning was elevated to coordinator in 2019 when Mel Tucker left for Colorado.

Georgia finished 12th nationally in total defense this season and third in 2019 with Lanning calling the plays. The Dawgs were first (2019) and second (2020) in the SEC in both total defense and scoring defense in Lanning's two seasons.

Lanning broke into college coaching as a graduate assistant for Todd Graham in 2011 at Pittsburgh. Lanning got the job that paid $800 a month after driving 13 hours from Kansas City to Pittsburgh to make his pitch. He had met Graham, then at Tulsa, and his staff at a coaches clinic.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have also interviewed for the Texas defensive coordinator vacancy. CBS Sports previously reported Steve Sarkisian's interest in both Odom and Arnett.