The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most successful college football programs in recent years, winning a national title in two of the last three seasons. Success often brings turnover, which is the case for Kirby Smart's staff. The Bulldogs lost running backs coach Dell McGee, who took the head coaching job at Georgia Southern, this offseason. McGee was one of Georgia's most successful recruiters since being hired on to Smart's inaugural staff in 2016.

Kirby Smart Georgia recruiting updates

One player from the 2025 class that Smart's staff is interested in is in-state wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. He finished his sophomore season as the second-leading receiver for a Benedictine program that went 13-2 and won the Peach State AAAA title. He finished the year with 41 receptions for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver transferred to Savannah Calvary Day ahead of his junior season and will be the go-to pass catcher for a team that went 13-1 last season. Blackshear's productive season as a sophomore has drawn plenty of attention from several big programs, but he's narrowed down his choices significantly. A month after announcing Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State were his top three schools, Blackshear has limited that number to two. "I've got a top 2. Florida State ain't really in it no more. It's Georgia and Tennessee," Blackshear told Dawgs247. "That's really my top two right now."

Another player that Georgia's staff is interested in for 2025 is four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison. Georgia's able to dominate the line of scrimmage behind a big offensive line, and Smart believes Addison could add value and depth to that unit. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman certainly possesses the size and strength the Bulldogs are looking for.

However, Addison has yet to step foot on Georgia's campus and he continues to draw a lot of attention from other schools after taking home position MVP honors at the Under Armour camp in Orlando earlier in February. Addison is scheduled to visit Georgia on March 9. He is slated to visit several out-of-state programs after the dead period is lifted, including one of Georgia's biggest rivals.

Another player from the 2025 class that Smart's staff is interested in is top 100 prospect Ben Hanks Jr. Hanks is the No. 8 cornerback in the class and he recently visited Georgia for a 7-on-7.



When asked what stood out about Georgia's campus, Hanks said, "The facilities. My first time being there was amazing to be looking at their facilities, the practice fields and stuff." Hanks is planning to visit Miami, Georgia, Florida State, Syracuse, Louisville, Penn State and Florida before making his decision. He's working toward a summer decision but he does not have a time frame for a decision set in stone.

The Bulldogs are also pursuing a star multi-purpose athlete for the 2025 cycle, who already has a strong relationship with Smart and his staff.

Who are the top players for 2025 that Georgia's coaching staff is targeting right now, and which multi-purpose player could change the game?