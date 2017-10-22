Georgia Southern coach Tyson Summers fired after 0-6 start in 2017

The college football coaching carousel continues to slowly turn in 2017. This time, Georgia Southern is the school looking for a new coach. Second-year coach Tyson Summers has been relieved of his duties, per a school release.

The Eagles are 0-6 this season and just lost to fellow winless team Massachusetts 55-20 in Week 8. Summers was 5-13 overall.

"I thank Tyson and his family for their contributions to Georgia Southern," said athletic director Tom Kleinlein in a statement. "Being the leader of a college football program is more than just coaching games; it's managing academics and leading 120 young men. Tyson did a great job in areas that the public doesn't see, but at the end of the day, the results on the field weren't where we needed them to be as we continue our growth as an FBS program. I wish he and his family all the best moving forward in their future endeavors."

Georgia Southern also noted that assistant head coach Chad Lunsford will serve as the interim coach. This is Lunsford's fifth current season and ninth overall with the program.

"Chad is as 'True Blue' as they come and I'm excited to have him lead our team for the remainder of the 2017 season," Kleinlein said. "The players respect him and I have full confidence in his abilities as we head into the final six games of the season."

Summers, a Georgia native and former Georgia Southern defensive assistant, was hired in December 2015 to replace Willie Fritz, who is now the coach at Tulane. Fritz went 18-7 with Georgia Southern and had immediate success in the Sun Belt Conference, which only added to an illustrious history that includes six FCS national championships.

Previously the defensive coordinator at Colorado State, Summers was far less successful than his predecessor. He initially went away from the triple option offense that the Eagles enjoyed, and the quality of play plummeted as a result. Though he tried to go back to the option offense, the decision came too late to save him or the team's season.

With news of Summers' departure official, he becomes the first FBS coach to be fired this season, though he represents the third coach to leave his position. UTEP coach Sean Kugler and Oregon State coach Gary Andersen both resigned earlier this year. Ole Miss also parted ways with Hugh Freeze before the season and will be looking for a coach while Matt Luke serves as an acting coach.