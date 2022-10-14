After blowing out Auburn in Week 6, No. 1 Georgia will host Vanderbilt in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday. The Commodores are coming off a pair of lopsided losses to Alabama and Ole Miss, and that trend may not change against the Bulldogs here in Week 7.

Georgia messed around against Kent State and Missouri, almost suffering a stunning upset to the Tigers. To their credit, the Bulldogs got back on track by smoking Auburn 42-10 last weekend. The defense held Auburn to just 258 total yards, and Georgia's rushing attack piled up 292 yards and six touchdowns. If the Bulldogs turn in a similar effort against Vanderbilt, the game will be over rather quickly.

Evidently, the schedule-makers at the SEC offices are not Vanderbilt fans. The Commodores are now at the end of a three-game run that featured a road trip to Alabama, a home game against Ole Miss and now this road trip to Georgia. In each of the first two games in that stretch, Vanderbilt has allowed over 50 points. The Commodores have been overwhelmed in back-to-back weeks, and they're about to make it three in a row. At least the schedule lightens up significantly after this weekend.

How to watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia RB: McIntosh is a do-it-all threat for the Bulldogs. Not only can the senior make plays on the ground but he is also an effective weapon through the air. Through six games this season, McIntosh has rushed for 199 yards, tallied 251 receiving yards and scored a total of three touchdowns. Georgia has a loaded backfield, but McIntosh is worth keeping an eye on because of his ability to affect the game in a variety of ways. He could hit some big plays against an overpowered Commodores defense.

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt WR: Sheppard should have the full attention of Kirby Smart's defense on Saturday. He leads the SEC in receptions (35) and receiving touchdowns (8), and his 452 receiving yards are third in the conference. In last week's loss to Ole Miss, Sheppard caught nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. If the Commodores want to keep this game close for four quarters, getting the ball to Sheppard early and often will have to be a priority on offense.

Malaki Starks, Georgia DB: Georgia's legendary defense from the 2021 season lost many key players to the NFL Draft, but it hasn't dropped off too much because of an infusion of new talent. Starks has been leading the way on that front. A five-star true freshman, Starks has made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs. Through the first six games of his college career, Starks has recorded four passes defended and two interceptions. SEC quarterbacks are already learning to avoid Starks when they drop back to pass.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt prediction

I don't think there is much doubt that Georgia wins this game outright, but covering the 38-point spread might be a different story. The Bulldogs have already shown that they can play down to the level of their opponent, at least for stretches in games. That is concerning when looking at a number this big. It also doesn't help that the Bulldogs have a bye week after this game. Combine a vastly inferior opponent with players looking ahead to a week off, and Georgia may just be content to win comfortably and get to the bye in a timely fashion. Prediction: Vanderbilt +38

